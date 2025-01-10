After raising the needed funds, Middletown High School band set to march in DC for inauguration

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — With just two days left of rehearsal, Middletown High School's marching band is gearing up to head to D.C. to perform at the inauguration.

In December, Vice President-elect JD Vance reached his alma mater to invite the marching band to perform when he and President-elect Donald Trump are sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 20.

When WCPO 9 News first spoke with the band, they said they had to raise $140,000 to make the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity a reality. In a month, school officials said the Middies surpassed that goal, raising just under $174,000.

"I think it would be unreal — there's no way a small high school could have this really big opportunity is insane," said Leslie Hernandez, the band's clarinet section leader.

In a conversation with our media partner, Journal News, nearly 160 people including band members, cheerleaders, staff and chaperones will take charter buses to D.C. on Sunday, Jan 19 at 6 a.m.

"A really cool experience because a lot of people can't say, 'Oh yeah, I was in the inaugural parade.' Like it's really a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity," said Hernandez.

Band director David Leisten said they received $104,000 from private donors, $50,000 from the Ohio Department of Development, $10,000 from the City of Middletown and $10,000 from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones's campaign fund.

Along with performing, the band will explore monuments and visit the Arlington Cemetery during its three-day trip.

"I'm excited for the museums we get to visit, the road trip, and being able to stay in another state," said Nico Strike, clarinet player.

Despite the cold weather, with the band performance a little over a week away, the Middies tell us they are thrilled about the opportunity and ready to support Middletown alum as he's sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States.

"I'm just really excited to be able to go to this," Strike said.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.