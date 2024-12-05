JD Vance invites Middletown band to perform at inauguration

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — JD Vance is asking some current Middies from his alma mater to join him for the inauguration, when the Middletown High School alumnus will be sworn in as Vice President.

A Middletown City Schools spokesperson told WCPO Vance has reached out to invite the Middletown High School band to perform at the inauguration, which will be held Monday, January 20 at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Trump tapped Vance to join him on the Republican ticket in July; the former president made the announcement on Truth Social as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Middletown, Ohio native and "Hillbilly Elegy" author was endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump during his run for the Ohio Senate, though the pair's relationship has occasionally been rocky.

Most recently, Vance has lived in the Cincinnati area, where he returned to cast his ballot on Election Day, telling WCPO he felt good about he and Trump's chances in the election.

"I think our message is, first of all, we do expect to win, but obviously, no matter who wins, half the country, as you said, is going to be at least partially disappointed," said Vance. "I think my attitude is the best way to heal the rift in the country is to try to govern the country as well as we can, create as much prosperity as we can for the American people and remind our fellow Americans that we are all fundamentally on the same team."

During the campaign leading up to the election, Vance returned to Middletown to hold a rally in the high school's auditorium, where he spoke to the crowd about his Middletown roots, his background and his book, "Hillbilly Elegy," which featured his childhood and family dynamics growing up in the Ohio town.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am from Middletown, Ohio and I am proud of it and I will never forget where I came from," Vance told the packed auditorium at Middletown High School.