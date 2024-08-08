Man sent to prison for beating death last summer at Hamilton residence

A man has been sentenced to prison for beating a man to death last summer at a Hamilton residence.

Delmer Vickers, 60, was indicted for murder and felonious assault last summer shortly after Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of South 13th Street, according to the police report. Centers suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.

In July, Vickers pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. The felonious assault charge was dismissed.

Judge Greg Howard sentenced Vickers Wednesday to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison. He will be given credit for time served in the Butler County Jail while awaiting trial.

Vickers “struck and/or kicked the victim about the head and body numerous times,” according to court documents. He was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials.

After the plea hearing in July, Vickers’ defense attorney, Darrin Nye, said it was a “fisticuffs” incident that resulted in Centers’ death. He noted there was no weapon used.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the evidence showed “mutual combat between the men that fit with the manslaughter plea.”

