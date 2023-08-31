Suspect in beating death of Hamilton man indicted on murder, assault charges

A Fairfield man has been indicted for allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month at a Hamilton residence.

Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, is facing charges of murder and felonious assault for the incident on Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of South 13 Street.

Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Vickers was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials. He was arraigned the same morning the grand jury indictment was released.

Bond was set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge at $1 million. He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 6 for a pre-trial hearing.