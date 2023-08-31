Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Suspect in beating death of Hamilton man indicted on murder, assault charges

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Butler County Sheriffs office and jail
Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 12:30:10-04

A Fairfield man has been indicted for allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month at a Hamilton residence.

Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, is facing charges of murder and felonious assault for the incident on Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of South 13 Street.

Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Vickers was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials. He was arraigned the same morning the grand jury indictment was released.

Bond was set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge at $1 million. He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 6 for a pre-trial hearing.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Ohio Rep. Bob Young removed from leadership role after second arrest First she was scammed by a fake landlord. Now she's being evicted. Cincinnati radio legend Jim Scott announces ALS diagnosis

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.