Majority of Madison Township without water, under boil advisory after water main breaks

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A majority of Madison Township is without water Monday afternoon due to several water main breaks, according to a Facebook post from the township.

One break is in the 5900 block of Trenton Franklin Road, and the other is on Sandra Lee Lane.

According to the Southwest Regional Water District Outage Map, the breaks, which began Monday at 2:49 p.m., have also caused a boil advisory.

Those impacted by the advisory will need to boil their drinking water for one minute until the advisory expires.

The map also shows an earlier water main break, located in the 7500-7600 blocks of Michael Road, that occurred at 10:50 a.m. and is expected to end on Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.

That earlier water main break did not require a boil advisory, but it is inside the parameters of this afternoon's advisory. The outage map does not make it clear if those on Michael Road need to abide by the advisory now with the latest breaks.

The map does say they expect the advisory to end Wednesday at 2:50 p.m.