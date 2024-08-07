'Low-life, pitiful individual:' Liberty Township man charged with raping child for years

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Liberty Township man was arrested Monday and faces charges for raping a child for the past six years, Sheriff Richard Jones with the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Police believe there could be more victims, though Jones said during a press conference police hadn't found any physical evidence that this is the case.

"When these people do these heinous acts, it usually doesn't just start with one," Jones said.

Kyle Plummer, 32, admitted to raping one of his relatives "on different occasions over the past several years," BCSO said.

Police are asking anyone who believes Plummer had contact with any other children to contact police at 513-759-7347.

Plummer began abusing his victim in 2018, when the child was 5 years old, according to Jones.

Plummer is being charged with two counts of rape but Jones said charges will likely be filed in Tennessee as well, where some of the alleged abuse happened.

According to Jones, Plummer texted someone, detailing what he was doing.

"Thank God she told us," Jones said.

Jones said Plummer admitted to the sexual abuse during interviews with police.

Plummer also told police other people knew about the crimes, Jones said. According to Jones, police are not sure if this is true but said, "we don't know who you are, but we are going to find you."

Since the crimes happened in Ohio and Tennessee, Jones said Plummer will be charged in both states.

Plummer was booked in the Butler County Jail and is being held with no bond.

He could serve life in prison if convicted on the rape charges alone.

"He is a very low-life, pitiful individual," Jones said.