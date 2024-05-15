Watch Now
Sheriff: Lakota East freshman hit by vehicle, hospitalized with serious injuries

Posted at 4:16 PM, May 15, 2024
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lakota East freshman was hit by a vehicle while walking between the district's freshman campus and high school Wednesday afternoon, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the 15-year-old student was in a crosswalk on Bethany Road just after 2 p.m. when a person driving a pickup truck hit them. The student was taken to UC West Chester Hospital with "serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Butler County's traffic accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash. The driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The sheriff's office said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

