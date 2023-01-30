School bus involved in crash in Liberty Township, kids injured

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — A school bus has been involved in a crash at the intersection of Lesourdsville West Chester Road and Hancock Road in Liberty Township, according to Butler County dispatch.

According to Lakota Schools, the bus, no. 122, was coming from VanGorden Elementary and had children on board when the crash happened. At least two students have been treated for minor injuries, the district said.

Parents have been asked to pick up students who were on the bus from VanGorden Elementary School; families of students who required medical attention after the crash have been notified, the district said.

"Please do not report to the scene of the accident," said Lakota Schools in a message to parents. "Our number one priority is the safety of all our students and staff. Please stay clear of this area for the safety of all. We will continue to communicate updates as we know more."

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a car involved in the crash was transported to a hospital, but officers could not provide information on that person's status. Sheriff's office officials said the driver was trapped for roughly 30 minutes before being freed by firefighters on the scene.

WCPO will update this story with more information as it becomes available.