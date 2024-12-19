OSHP: Man still at large after police pursuit led to hours-long SWAT standoff

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man has been arrested and another is still on the run after a police pursuit led to an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in Liberty Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP Lieutenant Dexter Howard said at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, troopers spotted a vehicle traveling 92 mph in a 65 mph zone in Clermont County. When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a police pursuit began, Howard said.

The pursuit traveled through Clermont County on I-275 up to I-75, where the driver headed north, Howard said. Troopers pursued the vehicle to Cincinnati Dayton Road, where the driver exited the highway, eventually stopping at a Liberty Township home.

Howard said troopers saw at least one person run from the car to the home.

"At that point in time, we took up position outside the residence, set up a perimeter and contacted Butler County Sheriff's Office," said Howard.

The sheriff's office sent its SWAT team and a standoff began outside the home.

Howard said the home's owner immediately exited when prompted by law enforcement; that person is not being charged with anything and was not involved in the pursuit, Howard said.

The SWAT team eventually deployed gas canisters into the home, which led to one man surrendering, Howard said. That man was the passenger in the vehicle during the pursuit, but Howard said the man was in violation of parole and was arrested.

Police learned the driver of the vehicle was not inside the home and had, instead, run in a different direction. That person remains at large, but Howard said police don't believe him to be armed or dangerous. Howard said that person is also on parole and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The owner of the home knew the people involved in the pursuit and has cooperated with police, Howard said.