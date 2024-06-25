OSHP: 3 lanes blocked on I-75 northbound due to a crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The right three lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 northbound due to a crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. just past Butler County Rest Area 8-35 near Kyles Station Road.

Our crew on the scene said a semi-truck and another car were involved in the crash.

Adam Schrand | WCPO

OSHP did not say when the right three lanes will reopen.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

OSHP has not said if anyone was injured in the crash.