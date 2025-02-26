Ohio's first ever Wawa, coming to Liberty Township, gets opening date

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio's first Wawa will open its doors in Liberty Township this spring, the company announced Wednesday.

The location will be on Cincinnati Dayton Road, and it will open to the public on April 16.

Wawa said the date coincides with the same day it opened its first store in Pennsylvania 61 years ago.

While it's the first Wawa location to open in Ohio, it won't be the last. Wawa said it still plans to open a total of eight to 10 stores across the Buckeye state by the end of 2025.

"We are excited to fly into Ohio and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this state for the very first time," Wawa President Brian Schaller said in a press release.

Looking past 2025, Wawa said it plans to open another six to 10 stores per year in Ohio, with expectations of a total of 60 locations running in the state eventually. The company said each store will employ an average of 35 associates, and it anticipates it will create 1,200 long-term new jobs in Ohio as a result of the expansion.

Plans for the Liberty Township Wawa location on Cincinnati Dayton Road were approved on Feb. 7, 2023. The location is set to replace an existing car wash and former fuel station.

Another Wawa location planned on Fields Ertel celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony last summer; it was the first location in Ohio to break ground, though Wawa says the Liberty Township location will be first to open.

In December 2022, Wawa announced plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana after saying it had received "thousands of requests over the years." The company also said it would begin opening stores in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia.

In addition to its gas pumps, Wawa is known for food and beverage options like its custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks. The company currently operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.