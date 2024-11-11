Lakota East HS principal ordered on administrative leave

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — The principal of Lakota East High School has been ordered by district officials to take an administrative leave of absence for reasons not publicly disclosed.

Rob Burnside, principal of Lakota East since 2021, was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 4 as Lakota district officials investigate a “concern,” according to a message sent to school parents of the high school.

Lakota Superintendent Ashley Whitely’s message noted: “We have been investigating a concern that was brought to our attention and had anticipated having a resolution sooner.”

“However, we feel it is important to share as much information as we can at this time,” said Whitely. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

In Burnside’s absence, said Whitely, the high school’s remaining administrative team, which oversees both Lakota East and the nearby Lakota East Freshman School in Liberty Twp., will assume leadership responsibilities, she said.

“I have the utmost confidence that the East administrative team can handle this unexpected change.”

Lakota officials also said “this was in response to a concern that was brought to the attention of our leadership team."

“This is Lakota’s practice whenever a concern is raised and merits some additional information gathering.”

“We had anticipated a speedy resolution to this situation. However, as it is still ongoing, we felt it was important to share as much information as we could with our staff and families today. We cannot comment further as this is a personnel matter,” said officials.

Lakota East is one of the largest high schools in Butler County and among the biggest in Ohio with a student enrollment of about 2,600 students.

It’s the second time in three years Lakota East’s principal has been ordered to take paid administrative leave.

In spring 2021, then principal Yejide Mack was placed on leave.

Mack later left the school system after reaching a settlement agreement approved by the Lakota Board of Education in August 2021.

Burnside was a Lakota East teacher when the school was first opened in 1997.

He later went on to work as an assistant principal at Warren County’s Kings Schools and as a high school principal of Clermont County’s New Richmond Schools just prior to his being hired in 2021 to take over the top job at Lakota East.