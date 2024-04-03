Sheriff: Man deported 7 times arrested for murder in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police have charged a man, highlighted by the sheriff last week for entering the country illegally multiple times, with aggravated murder.

Police Chief Craig Bucheit said officers believe that two days before Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, was arrested on March 16 on other charges, he committed the homicide.

Officers received a call about a dead body in the 1100 block of South 13th Street on Monday. The chief said investigators have been working this case since then, and, “It just so happens we ran into him and had an encounter with him. Unbeknownst to us he had committed this murder.”

After the body of the unidentified person was discovered Monday, investigators interviewed Garcia-Gutierrez Tuesday night.

Garcia-Gutierrez was an example used by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in his press conference expressing his frustrations with the Biden Administration’s immigration enforcement and border policies. The sheriff said Friday that Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while intoxicated and obstruction, and he was detained on an ICE holder. Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez had also been to prison three times and deported seven times.

Before the aggravated murder charge, Garcia-Gutierrez had been facing two years and seven months in prison. The new charge could lead to a 30-year prison sentence or death. A court date has yet to be set, according to Hamilton Municipal Court.