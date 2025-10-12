Man in critical condition following stabbing in Bond Hill, police investigating

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon.

According to police at the scene, officers responded to the 1000 block of Franklin Avenue around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene report that there is a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.