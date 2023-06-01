Watch Now
Ross Township apartment complex catches fire twice in less than a month

Hamilton fire .jpg
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 07:19:43-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — Residents at a Hamilton apartment complex are once again displaced after the second fire in less than a month.

When firefighters arrived to the complex on Beth Lane in Ross Township just after 3 a.m. Thursday, they said flames were coming from the roof.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

This same building caught fire a few weeks ago.

Ross fire .jpg
Apartment fire in Ross Township on May 9
Ross fire 2.jpg
Ross Township apartment fire on May 9

On May 9, a Ross High School student and football player rescued two people including a deaf woman.

Justin Pence used sign language to communicate with her.

Pence now has an open invitation to become a Hamilton firefighter.

Pence doesn't consider himself a hero, but others would argue he is.

"Yeah I'd absolutely call him a hero," Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said.

Thursday's fire damage looks to be more severe than the fire a few weeks ago.

closer look at Hamilton fire damage .jpg
Fire damage at Ross Township apartment complex on June 1

It is unclear how many people are displaced. Investigators have not said if they know how either fire started.

