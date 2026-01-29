Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Man arrested in connection with triple fatal crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department (HPD) arrested a Fairfield Township man Thursday in connection with a triple fatal crash in Hamilton last month.

Brandon Begley, 41, was indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, police said.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of River Road and Hooven Avenue.

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, 35-year-old Milton Alvarez Lagos, 27-year-old Bety Salazar Lopez and 10-year-old Milton Salazar Alvarez died as a result of "multiple traumatic injuries."

According to a crash report, a driver traveling southbound on River Road in a maroon SUV went past the double yellow center line into the northbound lane, passing three vehicles. When the driver went back into the southbound lane, they hit a curb. When the driver overcorrected, they once again went left of center, hitting a red sedan traveling northbound head-on. The driver of the red sedan went off the road, hitting a nearby garage and fence.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV continued to rotate, hitting a white truck head-on. According to the report, the speedometer of the SUV driver's car was stuck at 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The three people who died were all traveling inside the red sedan that was hit head-on before striking a garage and fence, according to the crash report.

Police said after four and a half weeks of investigating, HPD Investigations and Traffic Sections found the crash was not just caused by speeding — it happened as the culmination of a road rage incident that began at a different location.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and involved persons and analyzed video footage from multiple sources, according to police.

The evidence and investigative testimony were presented to a Butler County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment this week.

Police said Begley has been processed at the Butler County Jail.

