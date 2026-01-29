Police: Man arrested in connection with triple fatal crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department (HPD) arrested a Fairfield Township man Thursday in connection with a triple fatal crash in Hamilton last month.

Brandon Begley, 41, was indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, police said.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of River Road and Hooven Avenue.

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, 35-year-old Milton Alvarez Lagos, 27-year-old Bety Salazar Lopez and 10-year-old Milton Salazar Alvarez died as a result of "multiple traumatic injuries."

According to a crash report, a driver traveling southbound on River Road in a maroon SUV went past the double yellow center line into the northbound lane, passing three vehicles. When the driver went back into the southbound lane, they hit a curb. When the driver overcorrected, they once again went left of center, hitting a red sedan traveling northbound head-on. The driver of the red sedan went off the road, hitting a nearby garage and fence.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV continued to rotate, hitting a white truck head-on. According to the report, the speedometer of the SUV driver's car was stuck at 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

WATCH: We heard from neighbors after the deadly crash

The three people who died were all traveling inside the red sedan that was hit head-on before striking a garage and fence, according to the crash report.

Police said after four and a half weeks of investigating, HPD Investigations and Traffic Sections found the crash was not just caused by speeding — it happened as the culmination of a road rage incident that began at a different location.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and involved persons and analyzed video footage from multiple sources, according to police.

The evidence and investigative testimony were presented to a Butler County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment this week.

Police said Begley has been processed at the Butler County Jail.