Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyHamilton

Actions

Dispatch: Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County coroner has been called to a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Butler County Dispatch told WCPO.

Dispatch said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road. They did not say how many vehicles were involved.

Dispatch said that there were multiple victims but did not specify exactly how many or their conditions. They also said AirCare was originally requested to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital, dispatch said.

This is a developing story. WCPO 9 has a crew headed to the scene.

WCPO 9 News at 6

More local news:
Stabbing suspect who fled in Middletown police cruiser bound over to grand jury Ross school district, teachers agree to new contract Cincinnati businessman blasts Ohio THC drink ban by Gov. Mike DeWine

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM