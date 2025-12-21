Dispatch: Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County coroner has been called to a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Butler County Dispatch told WCPO.

Dispatch said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road. They did not say how many vehicles were involved.

Dispatch said that there were multiple victims but did not specify exactly how many or their conditions. They also said AirCare was originally requested to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital, dispatch said.

This is a developing story. WCPO 9 has a crew headed to the scene.