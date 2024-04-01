Watch Now
Police investigate after man found dead in Hamilton

Posted at 7:49 PM, Apr 01, 2024
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to S. 13th Street at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a dead person. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man. Medics confirmed at the scene that he was dead.

The man's identity has not been released. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact its investigations section at 513-868-5811 extension 2002.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

