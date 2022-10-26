Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday night.

Hamilton Police Lt. Jon Richardson said officers responded to the 700 block of S. 2nd Street shortly after 7 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to the hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton Police Department's Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

