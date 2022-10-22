Hamilton police investigating apparent murder-suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are investigating after a report of two people dead appears to be a murder and subsequent suicide, Hamilton police Lt. Donald H. Taylor said.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to 676 Rockford Drive in Hamilton for a report of two dead individuals.

Investigations so far show that the incident is the result of an apparent murder then suicide, Taylor said.

Police said the identities of those dead won't be released until they're assured families have been notified.

Police have not given any indication as to what lead up to the murder and suicide, as well.

The investigation into the deaths is still ongoing, but police said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

RELATED

New video shows escaped inmate's livestream during hostage situation at Mason hotel

Prosecution, jurors disappointed as quadruple murder trial of Gurpreet Singh ends in hung jury

4 juveniles taken into custody after police pursuit of stolen car ends in Delhi crash

