Police: Bicyclist dead after crash involving Rumpke truck near Hamilton

bicyclist vs rumpke truck hamilton
Ally Kraemer
Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 07:49:33-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after they were hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue early Friday morning, according to Hamilton police.

A spokesperson with Rumpke confirmed the garbage truck was one of theirs and said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway are closed between Clinton and Bishop while police conduct an investigation into what happened.

Rumpke's spokesperson said the company wants to express that their thoughts and prayers are with the first responders and the families of those involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

