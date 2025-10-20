Miami University partners with iSpace to create 'Girls Who Code' program

HAMILTON, Ohio — A partnership between Miami University and iSpace offers free coding education to girls across the Tri-State, aiming to build essential computer science skills through hands-on learning and mentorship.

The 10-week program serves girls in sixth through 12th grades, providing them with foundational coding knowledge and exposure to potential career paths in technology.

Eighth-grader Roe Villalobos discovered the program through her school's morning announcements at Ross Middle School and decided to give it a try.

"I heard it over the school announcements like last year, and I was like, 'hey, that sounds kind of cool, I want to join, '" Villalobos said. "And then I just kind of asked my mom."

WATCH: The program teaches students practical coding skills, including game development

'Girls Who Code' program provides free coding education to girls

Villalobos said earlier this year, she learned how to make a rock-paper-scissors game. Now, they're learning coding terms.

Rina Dizon, an educator and camp director at iSpace who also teaches at Ross Middle School during the day, told us the importance of starting coding education early.

"It's just like learning a new language," Dizon said. "The younger you start, the easier it becomes."

Dizon highlighted the versatility of coding skills across various industries beyond traditional technology fields like healthcare and cosmetology.

"The field of coding doesn't just have to stay within cybersecurity," Dizon said.

The program's impact is evident in students like Villalobos, who enjoyed the experience so much that she participated twice during her seventh-grade year.

"It's focusing on the aspects of things that a lot of girls don't do or probably can't do just because we don't get those options," Villalobos said.

Villalobos now encourages other girls to join the program, emphasizing its value regardless of future career plans.

"Even if you're not going to continue that in a field of work that you're gonna do when you're an adult, it's still definitely one of those unique experiences that I enjoy," Villalobos said.

Interested students and families can attend a call-out meeting Monday at Ross Middle School at 5:15 p.m.

You can learn more about the program here.