Man sentenced to at least 11 years in prison after attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man who was caught on camera as he groped and attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Hamilton was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison Monday.

33-year-old Deric McPherson initially faced two charges of abduction, two charges of unlawful restraint and one charge of gross sexual imposition after the attempted abduction was caught on camera.

Ken'Adi Nash told ABC News she was taking out the trash at her Hamilton home when a man grabbed her and attempted to take her, but when she screamed and fought back the man ran. A doorbell camera at the Nash family home captured the 10-second-long attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened in August 2022 and McPherson was arrested and charged not long after. His defense attorney requested multiple competency evaluations and requested he be deemed able to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, but on March 22, 2023 the judge ruled McPherson was competent to stand trial.

McPherson's NGRI plea was also rejected by the judge.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and the gross sexual imposition charge. The other charges against him were dropped in exchange for his plea.

In court Monday, the judge ruled that for the kidnapping count, McPherson would serve a minimum term of eight years and a maximum term of 12 years. He will also serve 36 months for the gross sexual imposition charge. These sentences will be served consecutively. As it stands, the minimum amount of time behind bars McPherson will face is 11 years but he could face up to 15.