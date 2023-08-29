Watch Now
Man caught on camera attempting to kidnap 6-year-old pleaded guilty

A doorbell camera caught footage of an attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old in Hamilton. The 6-year-old is seen kicking and screaming before the man lets her go.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Aug 29, 2023
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man who was caught on camera as he groped and attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Hamilton pleaded guilty on Monday, according to court documents.

Deric McPherson, 33, initially faced two charges of abduction, two charges of unlawful restraint and one charge of gross sexual imposition; In court Monday, he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and the gross sexual imposition charge. The other charges against him were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Ken'Adi Nash told ABC News she was taking out the trash at her Hamilton home when a man grabbed her and attempted to take her, but when she screamed and fought back the man ran. A doorbell camera at the Nash family home captured the 10-second-long attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened in August 2022 and McPherson was arrested and charged not long after. His defense attorney requested multiple competency evaluations and requested he be deemed able to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, but on March 22, 2023 the judge ruled McPherson was competent to stand trial.

McPherson's NGRI plea was also rejected by the judge.

Following his guilty plea, McPherson could face a maximum sentence of 21.5 years in prison. He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender, which would require him to verify in person with the Butler County Sheriff's Office every 180 days for 25 years. He also has to register as a violent offender annually for a minimum of 10 years.

