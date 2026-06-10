Investigators re-examine Hamilton sewer where man’s remains were found; safety crews on scene

HAMILTON, Ohio — Authorities are back inside the sewer pipes beneath Hamilton’s Market Street as the investigation into the death of William Lee Campbell intensifies, drawing multiple agencies to the area Wednesday, June 10.

Those authorities include the Butler County Coroner’s Office, Hamilton Police Department detectives, Butler County Emergency Management Agency, the Butler County Tech Rescue team and Liberty Twp. Fire & Rescue.

“The coroner's office and several detectives are re-entering the sewer pipes at 3rd and Market streets as part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler, an HPD spokesman, told Journal-News. “The additional agencies on-site are there to ensure the safety of the personnel working underground.”

A K-9 could be seen being lowered into the sewer to assist in the investigation.

According to police, the investigation into Campbell's disappearance started in December 2022 when the department learned of his missing status. Investigators were not able to locate Campbell, police said, despite collecting medical and dental records and a DNA sample.

In August 2025, police said a contractor working on maintenance in the sewer system near the intersection of 3rd Street and Market Street saw "what appeared to be a human skull" through an inspection camera.

Hamilton police and the Butler County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and the remains were submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for testing, police said.

The DNA profile from the remains matched Campbell, Hamilton police announced in February. The DNA sample collected in 2022 provided further confirmation of the identification.

Agencies also searched in March for any additional remains or evidence connected to the human remains found near Third and Market streets last August.