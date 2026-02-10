Coroner: Human remains found in Hamilton sewer system identified as missing man

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner's Office identified human remains found in a Hamilton sewer system in August as a missing man, the Hamilton Police Department announced Tuesday.

The remains were identified as those of William Lee Campbell, a resident who was initially reported missing in 2022, Hamilton police said.

According to police, the investigation into Campbell's disappearance started in December 2022 when the department learned of his missing status. Investigators were not able to locate Campbell, police said, despite collecting medical and dental records and a DNA sample.

In August 2025, police said a contractor working on maintenance in the sewer system near the intersection of 3rd Street and Market Street saw "what appeared to be a human skull" through an inspection camera.

Hamilton police and the Butler County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and the remains were submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for testing, police said.

According to Hamilton police, the DNA profile from the remains matched Campbell. The DNA sample collected in 2022 provided further confirmation of the identification.

The Hamilton Police Department said it is still investigating the details surrounding Campbell's death. The Butler County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Doug Trenum of the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 ext. 1270.