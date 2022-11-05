Hamilton police searching for 80-year-old woman with dementia

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police have issued an critical missing adult alert for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.
Nancy Herald — who also suffers from diabetes — was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. She drove away from her home in her silver/grey 2008 Honda Fit.
The license plate to that Honda Fit is EFK 9149.
Her vehicle was seen on Hamilton-Cleves Road at 5:03 p.m. Friday and again Saturday near CVG airport.
Herald is wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt with a dark shirt underneath it.
If you find Herald or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Lt. Sharn Fryman at 513-868-5811 ext. 1486.
