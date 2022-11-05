Hamilton police searching for 80-year-old woman with dementia

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police have issued an critical missing adult alert for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.

Nancy Herald — who also suffers from diabetes — was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. She drove away from her home in her silver/grey 2008 Honda Fit.

The license plate to that Honda Fit is EFK 9149.

Hamilton Police Department

Her vehicle was seen on Hamilton-Cleves Road at 5:03 p.m. Friday and again Saturday near CVG airport.

Herald is wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt with a dark shirt underneath it.

If you find Herald or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Lt. Sharn Fryman at 513-868-5811 ext. 1486.

READ MORE:

Brent Spence Bridge closed for a manhunt after a man with a gun fled Saturday morning

Body cam shows Fairfield Township police shoot man who chased officers with hammer, knife

11-year-old arrested after school shooter hoax; Mom says her daughter's voice isn't in 911 call