COVINGTON, KY — I-71/75 was closed in all lanes at the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 A.M. this morning for a manhunt, according to police.

A suspicious looking man with a gun was approached by authorities and tased two times, before he was able to flee.

I-71/75 has since been reopened but the search continues.

Anyone with information on the man should contact the authorities.

WCPO will update as more becomes available.