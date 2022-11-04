Juvenile arrested after school shooter hoax shuts down Pleasant Run Middle School

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a school shooter hoax at Pleasant Run Middle School.

Dozens of officers responded to the middle school Wednesday morning after someone called 911 reporting an active shooter. First responders immediately cleared both the middle and elementary schools on campus and investigated the threat. An all-clear was given at around 10 a.m., but the schools were closed Thursday so staff could help emotionally support students upon their return.

WCPO 9 News obtained the 911 call Thursday morning. Children can be heard laughing in the background as someone says, "Come to Pleasant Run Middle School. We're having a shooter shoot up our school."

You can listen to the call here:

Kids laugh on 911 call about school shooter

According to police records, a number with a 911 area code called police at least four times starting at 8:27 a.m. before making the false report. There is no real 911 area code.

Colerain police traced the number back to a home on Houston Road about one mile south of the school. Chief Edwin C. Cordie III said school resource officers worked with Northwest Local Schools to verify the person who made the call.

A juvenile was arrested Friday and charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony. Police did not release the age of the juvenile, nor did they say whether or not the juvenile attended Pleasant Run Middle School.

