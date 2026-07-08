Hamilton police offering reward for information leading to identification, conviction of homicide suspect

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever fatally shot a man early last month inside his home in the city’s Jefferson neighborhood.

Assistant Chief of Police Brian Robinson said Wednesday that HPD responded to the 400 block of S. 12th Street on June 5 regarding a report of a deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers found 65-year-old Vincent Singletary, who was later determined to be the victim of a homicide, Robinson said.

Since then, HPD’s Investigations Division has undertaken “an extensive and sustained investigative effort.”

“Detectives have conducted numerous interviews, reviewed substantial amounts of digital and video evidence, coordinated with local law‑enforcement partners and pursued every viable lead,” Robinson said. “Their work reflects the Department’s commitment to thorough, professional investigations and to ensuring accountability for acts of violence within our community.”

Robinson said HPD extends its deepest condolences to Singletary’s family.

“This tragedy has left loved ones grieving, and the Department remains committed to pursuing justice on their behalf,” he said. “Supporting the family and bringing clarity to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Singletary’s death remain central priorities of this investigation.”

To support the ongoing effort, HPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for Singletary’s death, Robinson said. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Robert Horton at 513-868‑5811, extension 1236.

Anonymous tips are welcome, he said.

"The Hamilton Police Department appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this investigation continues,” Robinson said. “Community assistance remains vital, and we urge anyone with relevant information to come forward."