New immersive challenge experience BRKTHROUGH to open at Kenwood Towne Centre

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Grab some friends and get your brains ready for some puzzles, because a new immersive challenge experience is coming to the Kenwood Towne Centre.

BRKTHROUGH is opening Monday, July 13, in the mall in a 22,000-square-foot space near the food court on the mall's lower level.

The "immersive challenge-room and social entertainment experience" will include 40 interactive challenge rooms and two private event spaces.

Similar to the concept of escape rooms or experiences, guests at BRKTHROUGH will break off into teams of two to four people and will compete in high-stakes, fast-paced games in over 40 rooms. Each of the games is self-contained to that room and designed to test each team's mental, physical and problem-solving skills.

Provided by BRKTHROUGH

Each challenge also provides its own unique experience, including "Off the Rails," "Footloose" and "Hidden Eyes."

"Off the Rails" has teams step into a disorienting subway car where "reality seems slightly off balance," according to BRKTHROUGH. Teams will have to combine physical interaction with mental strategy to notice subtle clues and work together as their environment shifts around them.

In "Footlose," teams will endure a fast-moving physical challenge that requires them to stay light on their feet, react quickly and rely on one another to succeed.

"Hidden Eyes" tests memory and observation skills as teams are required to investigate a scene and look for the smallest clues and details to crack a case.

"BRKTHROUGH is unlike anything else at Kenwood Towne Centre," said Braden Holcomb, BRKTHROUGH's founder.

Outside of BRKTHROUGH's challenge rooms, it also has a full-service restaurant and bar, BRK ROOM.

BRK ROOM offers guests a variety of flatbreads, burgers and other menu items, while also having a self-pour tap wall with various local craft beers, ciders and seltzers.

Provided by BRKTHROUGH

The new BRKTHROUGH in Kenwood Towne Centre marks the company's fifth venue nationwide. BRKTHROUGH also has locations in Kansas, Texas, Minnesota and Arizona.

You can click here to learn more about BRKTHROUGH.