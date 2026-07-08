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Troopers: 1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Miami Township

Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one man dead on July 6.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on State Route 131 near Dry Run Road in Miami Township.

An investigation showed 18-year-old Wyatt Fisher was driving eastbound on State Route 131 when he struck another vehicle. Fisher then traveled left of center and struck a second vehicle.

Fisher was taken by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

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