Troopers: 1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one man dead on July 6.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on State Route 131 near Dry Run Road in Miami Township.

An investigation showed 18-year-old Wyatt Fisher was driving eastbound on State Route 131 when he struck another vehicle. Fisher then traveled left of center and struck a second vehicle.

Fisher was taken by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.