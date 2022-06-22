Dozens of teachers protest at Hamilton City Schools central office

HAMILTON, Ohio — More than 120 Hamilton school teachers protested outside the district’s central office today while labor contract talks were going on inside.

Organized by the Hamilton teachers’ union, which represents more than 700 classroom instructors in the public city schools, the rally was a show of solidarity for employment contract issues revolving around teacher planning time and pay.

Union organizers said the rally will go on through the afternoon with shifts of teachers, many of whom were holding signs asking for more planning time during their school days, rotating in every four hours.

Hamilton Police officers on the scene told the Journal-News there was no unlawful behavior or criminal incidents from the teachers outside Hamilton Schools’ central office at 533 Dayton St.

The current, two-year contract with teachers ends in August.

“We need planning time during the school day,” said Kathy Christen, a teacher spokesperson for the union.

“The current school board proposal does not allow us to have the time we used to have,” said Christen, adding the academic lag many students suffered during the COVID-19 disrupted school years requires teachers to spend more time on lesson and other planning.

As of mid-day Wednesday, Hamilton Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook had not responded to requests to comment as to the district’s position on the contract talks.