Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in collision with Rumpke truck in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was killed in a collision with a garbage truck in Hamilton on Friday.

Hamilton police said they discovered 27-year-old Keefer Slone was hit by the truck while riding a bicycle at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue early Friday morning.

Slone was determined to have died at the scene of the crash around 7:56 a.m. that morning, the coroner's office said. The coroner's office ruled Slone's cause of death an accident and the report says he died from head trauma.

A spokesperson with Rumpke confirmed the garbage truck was one of theirs and said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday morning. The spokesperson said some of Rumpke's trucks are equipped with cameras, but the one involved in the crash Friday did not have one.

Rumpke's spokesperson issued a statement from the company:

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved in this morning’s accident. This is a tragic event and we will continue to investigate to determine exactly what happened."

Residents who live in the area near the scene of the crash said the intersection where Slone was hit is a dangerous one.

"There's no safety around here at all," said Shawn Beatty, who lives nearby. "I mean they fly up and down here I mean I gotta put my truck out there."

Another resident, Roberto Ordaz, agreed and said he learned about the crash while he was getting his kids ready for school.

"I bought them bikes and... I let them (with them) play in the back, and obviously riding a bike on the grass and riding a bike on the sidewalk are two different things," Ordaz said. "I'd rather pack them up, put them in the car and take them to a park."