Coroner: Human remains found in Hamilton sewer system was a still-unidentified skull

HAMILTON, Ohio — Human remains found in a sewer system in Hamilton in August turned out to be a human skull that has not been identified yet, the Butler County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday.

On August 27, police sent a press release that said a third-party contractor found what appeared to be human bones in the sewer near the intersection of 3rd and Market streets.

The coroner's office said those remains were a single human skull. No other human remains were found in the area where the skull was found, the coroner's office said.

The skull was inspected by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist and determined to belong to an adult man, according to the coroner's office.

However, no age range for the person was given. The coroner's office said the skull does not have any trauma to it.

The coroner's office still has not been able to determine where the skull came from or how long the person has been dead. No cause or manner of death has been determined, the coroner's office said.

A biological sample from the skull has been sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations in London, Ohio for DNA extraction and analysis, but there is no timeline for when those results will be in, the coroner's office said.

The case is still under investigation by the Hamilton Police Department and the Butler County Coroner's Office.