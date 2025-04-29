Attorney of alleged MS-13 member pushes back on allegations, says he was acquitted of murder charges

HAMILTON, Ohio — The attorney for the man the FBI says is an MS-13 gang member wanted for homicide in El Salvador is pushing back on the reasons for his arrest, saying the FBI's claims are false.

FBI Cincinnati agents arrested 33-year-old Salvador Hernandez-Solorzano on April 22 in Hamilton.

"Hernandez is an illegal alien from El Salvador who is wanted in his home country on murder charges and is a member of the designated foreign terrorist organization MS-13," reads a statement from the FBI spokesperson. "ICE remains committed to working with our DOJ partners from the FBI, DEA and ATF to enhance public safety across Michigan and Ohio. Hernandez remains in ICE custody at the Butler County Jail pending immigration proceedings."

However, Hernandez's attorney, Cassandra Rodriguez, said their claims are false.

"He is not an MS-13 gang member," Rodriguez said. "He has no affiliation with them, or any other gang."

Rodriguez shared documents with WCPO 9 that showed Hernandez was acquitted of aggravated murder in El Salvador. He was previously charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old.

"He was found not guilty by a court in El Salvador," Rodriguez said.

She said she's unaware of any other murder cases Hernandez is accused of being involved in.

"There's been no information given to me by the government making a formal accusation that he's done something wrong, or who he allegedly killed or what he's allegedly done," Rodriguez said.

FBI agents also said Hernandez was in the United States illegally. Rodriguez said that, too, is false.

"He was given what's called parole. Parole in immigration context refers to being allowed to enter the United States temporarily for humanitarian purposes," Rodriguez said.

She said while his immigration case is still pending, he should be allowed to stay in the country.

Rodriguez said Hernandez is fearful of retaliation from MS-13 gang members or the government of El Salvador if he is sent back.

"He's just here because he's trying to save his life, so that his daughter doesn't grow up without a father, because he feels if he's returned to El Salvador, he's going to be facing certain death," Rodriguez said.

WCPO reached out to the FBI Cincinnati for comment, which referred us to ICE. We are still waiting on a response from ICE.

Rodriguez said the next steps include a bond hearing for Hernandez, which she hopes will come in the next few weeks.