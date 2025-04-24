CINCINNATI — FBI Cincinnati agents have arrested two men, one of whom the agency says is a suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for homicide in his home country.

Both men arrested are in the U.S. illegally, the FBI said. Federal officials have not released the names of the men arrested.

FBI Cincinnati posted an image and vague description of the arrest on social media Thursday morning. The post made no mention of which country the alleged gang member is from.

Watch more about the arrest below:

FBI Cincinnati agents arrest suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for homicide

The FBI also did not say where the arrests were made, or whether the men lived in the Tri-State area.

WCPO has reached out to a spokesperson with the FBI for more detail on the arrests and the suspects. This story will be update when more information is available.