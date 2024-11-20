42-year-old Hamilton cryotherapy business owner admits to sexual assault of 19-year-old woman

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton business owner admitted to sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in April at his cryotherapy therapeutic office on Main Street.

According to prosecutors, Jared Fox, 42, pleaded guilty to sexual imposition in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for an assault that happened in April at Cryo Den.

Fox admitted to the crime and bypassed the grand jury process that could have resulted in an indictment.

Prosecutors say Fox rubbed the woman’s vaginal area with fingers for “the purpose of sexual gratification.”

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Jackie Welp said that after the session, Fox did not charge the woman for the one-hour service, saying to her “your wellness is on the house."

Judge Greg Howard set sentencing for Jan. 15.

Fox faces up to 60 days in jail and will be required to register as a Tier I sexual offender meaning he will have to register his residence with the sheriff for 15 years.

Cryo Den opened last year at 215 Main St. providing cryotherapy. It is a therapeutic application of extremely cold, dry air to aid in the healing of injuries and recovery of the body.