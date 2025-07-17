2 Southwest Ohio Planned Parenthood locations to close amid cuts to Medicaid funding

HAMILTON, Ohio — Planned Parenthood has announced the closure of two Southwest Ohio health centers after Medicaid cuts at both the state and federal levels.

The "big, beautiful bill" passed by Congress earlier this month included a provision that bans health care providers who perform abortions and receive more than $800,000 in federal reimbursements from participating in the Medicaid program, impacting Planned Parenthood.

Due to the funding cuts, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region said its health centers in Springfield and Hamilton will close Aug. 1.

"Make no mistake: this was not a decision made by Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region," said Nan Whaley, the region's president and CEO. "We took every possible step to keep these centers open, but the devastating impact of state and federal political attacks has forced us into this very difficult position."

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region said the two centers see thousands of patients each year for preventative health care services like STI testing and treatment, birth control and wellness exams. Neither location provides abortion services.

Not all staff positions will be retained, and Planned Parenthood said they are attempting to minimize layoffs for affected employees.

No additional closures are expected at this time.