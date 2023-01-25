'Give us time': Tri-State crews working overnight amid winter weather advisory

HAMILTON, Ohio — Much of the Tri-State is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until Wednesday. Heavy snow and potentially dangerous conditions on the road are not out of the question.

Butler County is one of the areas expecting some of the most snow. On Tuesday afternoon, crews were preparing their trucks with a salt-brine mix and preparing to work overnight into Wednesday morning.

"The drivers are all ready, the trucks are prepared ... they’re loaded up, ready to get the drivers to go home get some sleep and be ready to go for tonight," said Scott Bressler, operations deputy for the Butler County Engineers Office.

The county's trucks are loaded with about $1,000 worth of product for one trip. If drivers have to replenish twice or three times, there's more than 10,000 tons of salt waiting for them in its two salt domes.

Bressler said 16 drivers are reporting to work around midnight. They're responsible for covering about 266 miles of county roads from the Montgomery County line to the north to the Hamilton County line to the south.

"Some of the trucks, they can go to some of the township facilities that we’ve made agreements with, so they don’t have to drive all the way back here to reload, it’s faster they can get reloaded get back on the road," Bressler said. "There is always that fear of ice and the freezing on the road we’d much rather be on snow than we would ice."

Bressler also had some advice for drivers if they have to be on the roads at the same time as the county drivers who are clearing snow and ice.

"Give us time, especially on these snow events, give us time to get out there so we can do our job because when they’re stuck in front of us we can’t do our job," Bressler said.

The county is expected to have a second shift of drivers report Wednesday morning that will be out to treat the roads if needed.

