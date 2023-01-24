Snow emergencies announced ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall

CINCINNATI — Some counties in the Tri-State are already announcing snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall early Wednesday morning.

Kentucky:



Kenton County has issued a level 1 snow emergency beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday night

Campbell County has issued a level 1 advisory beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning

What weather can the region expect?

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Butler, Hamilton, & Warren counties in Ohio as well as Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in Indiana from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory also begins and ends at the same time frame for Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana as well as Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Own, Pendleton, and Robertson counties in Kentucky, and Brown, Clermont, Clinton and Highland counties in Ohio.

Two to five inches of snowfall looks likely in the Cincinnati metro area and to the north. Further south and southeast, snowfall amounts should be lower as more rain mixes in. 1-2" of snow is expected there, but again, the temperature profile could make or break whether we get snow there or we get more rain than anything.

What is a snow emergency?

The emergencies are a warning system to alert drivers and residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel.

A level one, or yellow travel advisory as it is called in Indiana, usually means parked cars must be moved off of public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Many cities will ticket or tow parked cars that aren't moved from public roads. In Indiana, a yellow travel advisory also means individuals should use caution or only travel when needed.

A level two, or an orange travel advisory in Indiana, means people should stay home if they can and drive only if absolutely necessary.

Level three, or a red travel advisory in Indiana, means all roads in that area are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers out for non-emergency reasons could be arrested or cited.

Cities typically issue snow emergencies themselves in addition to counties, based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods in those areas.