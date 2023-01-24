WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Heavy snow starts tonight

Wednesday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of heavy snowfall starting late Tuesday night. This will lead to difficult travel. I have a full break down of timing, winter watches, greatest impacts and also what forecast concerns still remain ahead of the system.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren (OH), Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union (IN) County from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. A winter weather advisory also begins and ends at the same time frame for Ohio, Switzerland (IN), Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Own, Pendleton, Robertson (KY), Brown, Clermont, Clinton and Highland County (OH).

WCPO Winter Storm warning and winter weather advisory issued



TIMING :



Tuesday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Mostly cloudy, dry and mild

9 p.m. to Midnight - Rain begins

Wednesday 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. - Rain turns to heavy snow, accumulates quickly

3 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Heavy snow continues, especially to the north, snow-covered roads, difficult travel

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Snow showers lift north, wintry mix takes over, travel is difficult

9 a.m. to Noon - Very little on the radar, travel still a mess.

Noon to 6 p.m. - Isolated showers, wintry mix at times.

Our Tuesday forecast is quiet and mostly cloudy. We'll warm to 41. But our winter storm event starts later this evening. Between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., rain showers will push into the Tri-State first. Shortly after midnight, rain will switch to snowfall. And this snow will be intense from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. across much of the Tri-State. Snowfall rates could approach 1-2" per hour so this will coat the roads and accumulate quickly, especially north of the Ohio River. By 6 a.m., most of our accumulating snow will be done and roads will be a mess. I would expect travel to be very difficult on Wednesday throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. This also impacts schools, businesses and local plans. We'll have the latest on travel conditions and snow emergencies in place so tune in throughout the day Wednesday.

Additional precipitation will still fall on Wednesday but with temperatures rising a few degrees, it will turn into more of a wintry mix, if not just light rain. No new snow accumulation is expected during the daylight hours Wednesday. Wrap around moisture continues to fall Wednesday night and there again, we could see some light snowfall, but new accumulations would be minor.

Jennifer Ketchmark 2 a.m. radar



Jennifer Ketchmark 4 a.m. Wednesday



Jennifer Ketchmark 6 a.m. Wednesday



SNOW TOTALS:

Confidence is growing in the snowfall forecast for this system. But I would be remiss to not mention that there is indeed some uncertainty to our southern locations due to how close they'll be to the freezing mark. But the message is pretty simple for tonight and Wednesday morning, travel is going to be a mess regardless of how much falls when it's all said and done!

2 to 5 inches of snowfall looks likely in the Cincinnati metro area and to the north. I've seen weather models showing more than 4 inches in some weather runs, so do know we may have to raise these numbers. Farther south and southeast, snowfall amounts should be lower as more rain mixes in. 1-2" of snow is expected there, but again, the temperature profile could make or break whether we get snow there or we get more rain than anything.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow forecast for Wednesday



CONCERNS:

While we would like to say this forecast is set in stone, the reality is, there is still some "wiggle" in this system. Some weather models are still showing warmer air getting farther to the north, as far north as the Ohio River. And when your precipitation is falling right around 32 degrees, 1-2 degrees difference could bust the snow forecast, especially to the south, or greatly enhance it. Here's a look at what warmer air does to our snow forecast:

Jennifer Ketchmark Warm air concern



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Late evening rain

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Heavy snow likely

Difficult travel

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Early snow likely

Wintry mix at times during the day

High: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light snow showers again

Little to no new accumulation

Low: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========