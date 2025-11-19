Former detainees, community members raise concerns over treatment in Butler County Jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Jail is facing growing criticism from former detainees and community members who are raising concerns about conditions inside the facility and the contract the jail has to detainee migrants awaiting deportation.

Imam Ayman Soliman, a Muslim chaplain who was detained at the jail for 73 days, said the treatment and conditions during his stay were dehumanizing.

"My experience with ICE was much better than my experience with the Butler County Jail," Soliman said.

Soliman, who says he suffers from chronic migraines, said he struggled to receive adequate medical care during his detention. He said he requested medical attention for migraine pain at 5 p.m. one day but didn't see a nurse until 4:30 a.m., who only gave him 200 milligrams of ibuprofen.

"I've been dealing with migraine, chronic migraine, for 20 years," Soliman said. "The only solution is to take (a) particular medicine and sleep."

He said doctors visit the facility only once a week, and detainees typically see only nurses for medical issues.

Community members have also voiced concerns at public meetings, with some calling for officials to end the jail's contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Please do what you know is right and cancel this corrupt, dirty money contract with ICE," one Butler County resident said at a public meeting.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections provided WCPO with an annual inspection report from August that found the Butler County Correctional Complex complied with all 174 standards reviewed by the state. The inspection covered security, housing, medical services and staffing levels.

Watch: See a full breakdown of the ODRC's Annual Inspection Report below:

Concerns emerge over jail conditions after former detainees speak out

At the time of the August inspection, the jail housed 805 inmates in a facility with a capacity of 844.

However, current online jail records show the facility appears to be over capacity, with 1,083 inmates booked.

Part of the increase in jail population since August appears to be related to the facility's contract to hold migrants facing deportation for ICE. The contract was renewed in February and pays approximately $105 per day per ICE detainee.

How to report concerns

Residents concerned about jail conditions can report issues directly to the Butler County Jail online. Inmates can submit formal grievances to administrators, who must respond in writing, or contact the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

WCPO 9 requested an interview with Sheriff Richard Jones, but a spokesperson said he was not available for a statement.