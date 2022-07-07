Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyFairfield Township

Actions

Colerain Township teen killed in head-on collision in Butler County

police lights
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
police lights
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 22:02:22-04

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 16-year-old died after a head-on collision in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of River Road at around 4:15 p.m. for a call of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. When they arrived, first responders found a 2009 Toyota Corolla off the side of the road after a crash involving a semi-tractor.

Police identify victim of deadly Colerain Avenue crash

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

Fairfield Township police are investigating the crash with members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. Police said officers are investigating distracted driving, seat belt use and other contributing factors. A toxicology report is pending.

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.

READ MORE
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Colerain Township
Woman and infant killed in crash on Clermont County road that neighbors say is dangerous
Dashcam video shows moments before and after deadly I-275 head-on crash in Sharonville

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.