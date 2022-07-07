Colerain Township teen killed in head-on collision in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 16-year-old died after a head-on collision in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of River Road at around 4:15 p.m. for a call of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. When they arrived, first responders found a 2009 Toyota Corolla off the side of the road after a crash involving a semi-tractor.

Police identify victim of deadly Colerain Avenue crash

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

Fairfield Township police are investigating the crash with members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. Police said officers are investigating distracted driving, seat belt use and other contributing factors. A toxicology report is pending.

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.

