Cancer survivor says prized Harley still missing parts after raid at Fairfield Township motorcycle shop

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For nearly two years, Scott and Erin Combs say they waited for the return of a prized motorcycle that had carried them across the country and won awards along the way.

Instead, the couple says they found themselves at the center of a police raid.

Fairfield Township police executed a search warrant at Xtreme Bagger Audio around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple customer complaints. Investigators recovered four motorcycles inside the business.

WATCH: The emotional moment one customer saw her motorcycle in pieces

Cancer survivor says prized bike still not ready after Fairfield Twp. shop raid

Police have seven formal investigative reports tied to the case. While the warrant involved four motorcycles, several additional customers arrived during the search after recognizing what they believed were their bikes inside the shop.

Among them was Erin Combs.

"We trusted these people with one of our prized possessions and a whole lot of money," she said.

The Combs family said they left their limited-edition Harley-Davidson at the shop for upgrades nearly two years ago. During that time, Scott Combs was diagnosed with cancer.

"Really, never thought about the motorcycle because I was worried about staying alive, not getting sick, taking care of my family," Scott Combs said.

As the family dealt with mounting medical bills, they say they believed the motorcycle would eventually be completed.

But after Scott entered remission, the couple says they discovered the bike was still not road-ready.

"I'm assuming they were like, 'Well, if he just dies of cancer, then we don't have to worry about it,'" Scott Combs said.

Tony Yarbrough said he also experienced problems after entrusting award-winning motorcycles to the shop.

"What I just want is justice to happen," Yarbrough said. "There's a lot of people that worked hard to get this money to build these motorcycles that he squandered away."

Customers told WCPO the business shifted to appointment-only operations six to eight months ago. A sign on the door listed the shop as temporarily closed.

When we attempted to contact the business before the search warrant was executed, calls went unanswered and the phone line appeared to be disconnected.

As investigators searched the building on Thursday, Erin Combs was allowed inside and found her motorcycle partially disassembled.

"It's missing a seat, bags, caps, gas tank," she said.

In an email to WCPO, a co-owner of Xtreme Bagger Audio denied the allegations and said the complaints stem from "one large group of friends" who have "ganged up" on the business.

The co-owner said invoices given to customers specify that no completion deadlines are guaranteed and state that customers who remove their motorcycles before work is finished can be charged a $25-per-day storage fee from the date the bike was dropped off.

According to the email, the shop's owner has been unable to work because of medical issues. The co-owner also alleged the business has received death threats, vandalism and harassment, and said the owners are considering legal action against some customers.

"The majority of these customers never even came to us with any kind of problems," the co-owner wrote. "We had to learn of this on social media."

Investigators say the motorcycles recovered during the search will remain impounded as evidence while the case remains under review.

The Butler County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether criminal charges are filed and whether an arrest warrant is issued.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.