Court docs: Murder suspect wants to be released from jail due to irregular bowel movements

OKEANA, Ohio — The attorneys for a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in what could be a politically motivated attack are asking for house arrest and GPS monitoring instead of his continued incarceration due to their client's irritable bowel syndrome.

Austin Combs, 26, is charged with aggravated murder after allegedly walking onto his neighbor's property in Okeana and shooting him while he was doing yard work.

Family members called 911 on the morning of November 5 after hearing shots and finding Anthony Lee King, 43, unresponsive and bleeding in the backyard. The family told the dispatcher that the neighbor had confronted him before about some perceived political affiliation.

"He’s come over like four times confronting my husband because he thought he was a Democrat," the caller told dispatchers.

911 caller: Neighbor killed husband because 'he thought he was a Democrat'

King died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Combs is currently being held on a $950,000 bond.

Last week, his attorneys filed a motion for the court to set a reasonable bond with conditions.

"Austin is diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome and struggles with regular bowel movements," his attorneys said in the motion. "(It) has plagued Austin in his 18 days of incarceration and he is in pain. He has lost substantial weight.

According to court documents, Combs is currently on suicide watch.

His attorneys argued that because he lacks a prior criminal record and has "made a substantial financial commitment to his defense" he is not a flight risk.

"Austin suggests that a financial bond with GPS monitoring or home arrest would provide adequate public protection while protecting his presumption of innocence and permitting him to aid his defense and continue his care," the defense said.

According to our partners at the Journal News, Combs is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 19 for a pre-trial hearing.

