'America's Most Wanted' suspect in 20-year-old Butler County homicide case begins trial

HAMILTON, Ohio — Antonio Riano does not deny he shot Benjamin Becarra outside a Hamilton bar 20 years ago. But his defense attorneys this week will try to prove he did it in self defense.

The murder trial for Riano, also known as ‘El Diablo,’ began Wednesday with opening statements after jurors were chosen Tuesday in a Butler County Common Pleas courtroom.

The prosecution said the 63-year-old Mexican national said he ruthlessly shot 25-year-old Becarra in the face on Dec. 19, 2024, with a .38 Smith & Wesson. The defense said Riano was at a breaking point, claiming he and his family were terrorized by the man he shot.

Assistant prosecutor Michael Hon led the proceedings Wednesday with his opening statement before a jury of 12 and two alternates.

Prosecutors allege that the two men were at the Round House Bar on East Avenue and Long Street. Riano was inside when Becarra walked through a door off Long Street. An argument ensued, which had continued outside the bar.

Hon said Riano fired a shot into the ground, and Becarra told a cousin to call 911. Then Riano walked away, but turned back, and they continued arguing. A bystander from the bar stood between the two men, but Hon said Riano pulled out his gun, stretched his arm over that bystander, and shot Becarra in the face.

Defense attorney Kara Blackney said the shooting was in self-defense, and told the jury her client had “enough.” She said Becarra and his friends terrorized him and his family — he had a wife and three children under 10 at the time — and allegedly attacked his younger brother.

“Antonio wasn’t going to the Round House Bar looking for a fight,” Blackney said, adding his “El Diablo” nickname stems from volunteer work for his church as a teenager. “The fight found him.”

Blackney said the shooting happened mid-afternoon on Dec. 19, 2004. She also said Becarra's blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit and he'd tested positive for cocaine. She was also told he was not permitted in that bar, as well as others, due to a fight the day prior.

Hon told the jurors that the evidence presented and the witnesses called “may seem out of order to you,” mostly in part due to navigating schedules and travel of witnesses, but “it will all come together at the end.”

Butler County authorities worked the case for two decades with federal authorities to bring Riano back to Hamilton on the murder charge. According to Blackney, Riano fled Hamilton, going to New Jersey before heading to Mexico, where he had lived for the past 20 years, including working as a police officer in his hometown.

Riano was indicted on the murder charge in February 2005. U.S. Marshals said Riano was listed as one of the Butler County Sheriff's Office's most wanted suspects and he was profiled on the television show "America's Most Wanted" in 2005, one year after Becarra's murder.

He was extradited back to the United States with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office and other authorities on Aug. 1.

