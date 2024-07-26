Busy weekend of things to do in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — It's a busy weekend in the Tri-State packed with events, good food, live entertainment and more.

So, if you are looking for something to do here's a list of several events happening this weekend.

Glier’s Goettafest

Now in its 23rd year, the festival celebrates Cincinnati’s heritage and love for goetta. The event is free and attendees can expect live entertainment all weekend, games for the kids, food and the 90-foot Ferris wheel at Glier's Goettafest. Plus, a Goetta vending machine will be set up, offering rolls of Goetta for just $4. Parking is available in the Newport on the Levee garage, Ovation garage and Riverboat Row.

Location: Newport on the Levee | One Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Date: Friday through Sunday

Times: Friday starting at 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday starting at 12 p.m.

Cincinnati Music Festival

Cincinnati Music Festival brings some significant talent to the stage featuring three days of hip-hop, R&B and more. This year guests can see performances by MC Lyte, Ne-Yo, Fantasia New Edition featuring Bobby Brown, Coco Jones and more. You must have tickets for this event.

Location: Paycor Stadium | 1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Date: Friday and Saturday

Times: Vary

Cincy Vibe Market

An opportunity to walk through downtown and shop at local and minority-owned shops. Plus, the event is FREE!

Location: Fountain Square | 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Date: Friday through Sunday

Times: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Festival 513

This FREE merchant festival highlights the African American culture and community. This is the 17th year of Festival 513. You can shop for clothes, art, food and other items among the approximately 100 vendors at the event.

Location: The Banks | 150 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Dates: Friday and Saturday

Times: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Queen City 5k

The run supports local students by raising scholarship money. It is put on by the Queen City Foundation's Alumni and Parent Association and registration is required. There will also be live entertainment for people to enjoy throughout the event.

Location: The race starts at Paycor Stadium | 1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Date: Saturday

Time: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cincy Soul Food Fest: The Black Taste

Walk through the streets of downtown and enjoy the various black-owned food vendors lining the streets.

Location: Downtown Cincinnati | 5th Street & Fountain Square

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Black Music Walk Of Fame Induction and Dedication Ceremony

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, the 2024 inductees will be honored at the ceremony. The inductees are Randy Crawford, Shirley Murdock, Roger Troutman & Zapp, and Donald Lawrence. After the induction and star dedication, Roger Troutman & Zapp will perform. This event is also FREE and all white clothing is encouraged.

Location: Andrew J Brady Music Center | 25 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Date: Saturday

Time: The event starts at 12 p.m.

The Black Man Think Tank

This event is a possible solution for local families. It is a chance to bring sons and dads together to talk about health and well-being. The Black Man Think Tank will focus on physical and mental health along with social justice, entrepreneurship and empowerment. Attendees must register for the event.

Location: Jacob Schmidlapp Event Lawn | 124 E Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Date: Saturday

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

