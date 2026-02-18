'Please speak up' | Family of missing Ripley man pleads for information on where he may be

RIPLEY, Ohio — The family of a Ripley man said he’s been missing for nearly three weeks, and they believe someone may have hurt him.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Richmond was last seen in Ripley at 5 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2026. His family said he was last seen at a nearby gas station.

We sat down with his 15-year-old daughter, Amiah Inlow, on Wednesday. She said she has been heartbroken since her dad went missing.

“I love my dad,” Inlow said. “I miss my dad.”

Inlow said it's not like her dad to leave without telling anyone.

WATCH: Richmond's family tells us they believe his disappearance is suspicious

Family of missing Ripley man pleads for information on where he may be

She said the family doesn't have much information about his disappearance.

"It's not like him at all, nowhere near like him," Inlow said.

Richmond is 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Richmond's sister, Candus, said she doesn't believe her older brother willingly left.

"This took a toll on me bad," Candus said.

She said her brother has four kids and always talks to his family.

"He's a momma's boy; he always calls mom for everything," Candus said.

Candus said she's barely slept. She said her family is trying to piece together what may have happened.

"How he vanished from the gas station and was gone that quick, we don't know," Candus Richmond said.

Ripley is a small town with around 1,500 residents.

Candus said her brother has struggled with addiction. She said she believes someone may have hurt him.

"Somebody in this town knows where my brother is," Candus said.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened. If you have any information on Richmond or his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at (937) 378-4435.

Richmond's family is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can lead to finding him.

"Please speak up," said Inlow. "We really miss him."