Georgetown, Ohio police issue warning after 'cryptic' letters found around town and in mailboxes

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — "Who am I?" reads the image of a difficult-to-read letter, scrawled on lined notebook paper.

A photo of the letter was posted to social media by Georgetown police Thursday evening.

It's a question Georgetown police are hoping to answer after several hand-written letters popped up in mailboxes and around the town in Brown County, police said on social media.

Police called the letters "cryptic," with some of them being "possibly threatening," the social media post says. They were found in the North Kenwood and Powers Avenue area and police said they believe they were placed on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning.

Georgetown police are hoping residents can check any doorbell or surveillance cameras they have to see if any footage can help identify who dropped off the strange messages.

Police also asked that anyone who may recognize "this distinct writing" contact officers at 937.378.4155.

"We also urge everyone to remain vigilant for any signs of threats, trespassers, or suspicious activity," Georgetown police wrote. "Lock your doors, put up expensive items and make sure your cameras are functional."

A photo of one of the letters found shows it's written in pen on typical lined notebook paper, torn from a notebook. The bottom right corner of the page is torn off as well.

In the upper right corner is written "4th letter," underlined twice. In the middle of the page is a circle within a circle, resembling a donut.

"Hey, my siege of this town just started," the letter reads, though the scrawled penmanship is difficult to read. "Bodies will fall, but none shall be found ... ask yourselves whos missing?"

Multiple periods and question marks include the donut-like symbol as well. The paper is creased and appears to have been folded into segments at one point.

It's unclear whether the letter is the result of a juvenile prank, or something more sinister but police still advised people in Georgetown to keep their eyes peeled and their cameras activated.

Georgetown Police Department